Soccer Legend Ricardo 'El Tuca' Ferretti Joins Nueva Network's Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Los Jefes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Nueva Network, the largest 100% minority-owned and operated Spanish-language radio network and audio content distributor in the U.S., is excited to announce that Brazilian-Mexican soccer icon Ricardo "El Tuca" Ferretti is joining the cast of its highly renowned radio show, Los Jefes. This landmark addition comes as the show continues to thrive in its second year of broadcasting excellence for U.S. audiences.

Ricardo Ferretti, a towering figure in Brazilian and Mexican soccer with a storied career as both a player and a coach, brings a wealth of knowledge and charisma to the show. Known for his tactical acumen and leadership as coach for the Mexican national team as well as numerous teams in the Mexican Soccer League, Ferretti's addition promises to enhance the show's coverage and provide fans with unparalleled insights into the world of soccer.

Los Jefes has been a staple of sports radio since its debut, featuring the incisive commentary of two-time Sports Emmy winner Alvaro Morales and the insightful female perspectives of Linda Cavasos. With a footprint spanning over 100 markets and reaching more than 75% of the U.S. audience, the show has garnered a dedicated following and continues to set the standard for sports broadcasting.

"We are eagerly excited to welcome Ricardo Ferretti to the Los Jefes team," said Josè M. Villafañe, CEO/CRO of Nueva Network. "His unparalleled expertise and unique perspective will bring a new dimension to the show, and we're excited for our listeners to experience his contributions firsthand while our advertisers are demanding more soccer coverage as we are two years from the 2026 World Cup."

Ricardo Ferretti will make his debut in Los Jefes starting August 5, 2024. Fans can look forward to in-depth analysis of current and historical soccer topics, as well as engaging interactions with listeners. Ferretti's addition marks a significant milestone for Los Jefes, reinforcing its position as a leading voice in sports radio.

Los Jefes is a daily one-hour sports show that airs Monday-Friday during primetime radio across the Nueva Network on-air affiliate radio stations.

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service brands and agencies first. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives." NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production, and branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

