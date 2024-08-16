Press Here Publicity: Iconic Music Project 'Rhythms Del Mundo' Re-Released for Streaming Ft. Coldplay, Sting, U2 & Omara Portuondo

Benefitting Artists Project Earth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / The iconic music project Rhythms Del Mundo, featuring a Cuban re-imagination of Coldplay's "Clocks," U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and Sting's "Fragilidad," is being re-released and now available for streaming. Press here to listen.

The EP also features legendary Cuban singers Omara Portuondo and the late Ibrahim Ferrer of the Buena Vista Social Club.

The project is in support of the environmental charity Artists Project Earth (APE).

All profits generated by APE from the EP will help fund effective projects and initiatives to combat climate change and provide relief from natural disasters. So far, the funds raised have been instrumental in supporting 350 initiatives focused on climate change and disaster relief.

Track Listing:

1. RDM feat. Coldplay: "Clocks"

2. RDM feat. Sting: "Fragilidad"

3. RDM feat. Omara Portuondo: "Killing Me Softly"

4. RDM feat. U2: "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

5. RDM feat. Ibrahim Ferrer & Omara Portuondo: "Casablanca (As Time Goes By)"

All songs were recorded in Havana, Cuba, featuring an all-star lineup of Cuban musicians, including Barbarito Torres, Amadito Valdés, Virgilio Valdés, Frank Rubio, Tomas "El Panga" Ramos, Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal, Orlando "Cachaíto" López and vocalist Coco Freeman with arrangements by Demetrio Muniz.

The critically acclaimed original album has reached the top of the charts in many countries and achieved multiple gold and platinum sales certi?cations worldwide. Coldplay, Sting and U2 have all agreed to be part of the re-release as raising awareness of climate change and providing funds for natural disaster relief in 2024 is more important than ever.

This EP is dedicated to the memory of APE founder and legendary songwriter Kenny Young, who created the project with APE co-founder Ron Oehl and music producers the Berman Brothers. The project's legacy will be continued by the addition of Kenny's son, Joel Young.

