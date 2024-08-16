Downing & Co.: Seattle Small Business Accountant, Downing & Co, Launches New Seattle Location, Bringing Premier Expert Tax and Wealth Management Services to the Area

Seattle businesses and high-net-worth individuals can now access top-tier tax planning, bookkeeping, estate planning, and wealth management services through Downing & Co's new location.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Downing & Co, a leading small business accountant specializing in tax planning, bookkeeping, estate planning, and wealth management, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location in Seattle, Washington. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide exceptional financial services to both businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the Pacific Northwest.





Seattle Small Business Accountant

Headquartered in Portland, OR, Downing & Co has earned a reputation for helping clients minimize their tax liabilities, grow their bottom line, and build and preserve their legacy. The new Seattle office will allow the firm to extend its personalized approach to a broader client base, offering the same level of expertise and dedication that has made them a trusted partner in Portland.

"As a Seattle small business accountant, we understand that financial success is about more than just numbers. It's about helping our clients achieve their goals, secure their future, and leave a lasting legacy," said Tim Downing, Founder and Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "We're thrilled to bring our services to Seattle, where we can support the vibrant business community and help individuals and families manage their wealth with confidence."

The Seattle office will offer a full suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, including:

Tax Planning - Strategies to reduce tax burdens while ensuring compliance.

Bookkeeping - Accurate and efficient record-keeping to support financial health.

Estate Planning - Comprehensive plans to protect assets and provide for future generations.

Wealth Management - Customized investment strategies to grow and preserve wealth.

Downing & Co. invites small business owners and high-networth individuals to book a free consultation to review their unique situation and receive actionable recommendations for saving $10K to $1M/year on taxes.

For further details on tax planning, please visit their website at https://downingpdx.com/locations/small-business-accountant-seattle or reach out directly at (503)445-3578 or info@downingpdx.com.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high net worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

