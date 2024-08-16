Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Oklahoma State University has set a new enrollment record at its Stillwater and Tulsa locations (26,805) and reported record-setting freshman enrollment for the third consecutive year.

When OSU launched the We Are Land-Grant plan in fall 2022, the first imperative was to enroll over 5,000 first-time freshmen by 2026. Although numbers will not be finalized until the census later this fall, this year's freshman class represents an 8% increase over last year, topping the 5,000 mark for the first time.

OSU President Kayse Shrum said she's excited to welcome students to campus and to continue OSU's momentum after meeting a significant strategic milestone two years ahead of schedule.

"The enrollment trends at Oklahoma State University showcase the significant progress we're making," Dr. Shrum said. "In 2022, we launched a strategy to transform higher education and better align students' goals and passions with career opportunities. By keeping tuition and mandatory fees steady for the third consecutive year, we're not just talking about our commitment to students; we're living it.

"Through efforts like the Ideal Graduate initiative, which launches this fall, we are equipping students with the skills and competencies that will open doors to fulfilling careers after graduation. By aligning industry needs with students' career goals, we are also serving our state as an economic innovation and workforce development engine. As a premier, modern land-grant university, our goal is to empower students to solve society's most pressing challenges, and that starts by ensuring they have every reason to dream big and every opportunity to pursue those dreams."

Vice President for Enrollment Management Karen Chen said OSU's sustained trend of positive enrollment figures highlights not only OSU's academic quality but also its commitment to transforming higher education with a student-focused approach.

"Our enrollment continues to break records, and students and parents are choosing OSU because they know they're not just a number here," Chen said. "At OSU, our priority is to deliver a world-class education in an environment dedicated to helping students grow and succeed."

OSU also has set new school records for Honors College enrollment (3,395), Native American student enrollment (3,498) and nursing student enrollment (737), which is up nearly 120% compared to last year. Online enrollment (2,601) has risen nearly 19% compared to last year, and Graduate College enrollment (4,696) has risen 5% compared to last year. Total enrollment for the OSU System - the state's largest university system, which includes OSU-Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa, OSU-CHS, OSUIT and OSU-OKC - is nearly 36,000.

"As we celebrate these record-breaking enrollment figures, we reflect with pride on the dedication and hard work that have driven our progress and propelled us forward in implementing our strategic plan," OSU Provost Jeanette Mendez said. "Meeting the 5,000 freshmen milestone two years ahead of our goal is a testament to the collective effort of the Cowboy family, and we are excited to continue to expand access to higher education."

This fall, OSU will welcome students from all 77 Oklahoma counties, all 50 states and 127 countries. One of those is Sawyer Henbest, an incoming freshman and aspiring wildlife ecology management major. He is no stranger to the Cowboy family. His father, Heath Henbest, graduated from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"I originally considered OSU just because [my dad] had gone to school there, but I did some research on the academic programs, and they seem to be very advanced," Sawyer said.

Tradition and academic excellence weren't the only things that drew Sawyer to OSU.

"I feel like Oklahoma State did a good job at reaching out to me a lot and making me feel like I really was wanted here, which was very encouraging. That was actually one of the main reasons," he said. "We visited in March for admitted students weekend, and the faculty members were just so knowledgeable and so kind, and they really helped answer all my questions. They were really accessible, which is what you want."

Heath said the genuine care and support OSU prioritizes for students was evident in the recruitment process and in the university's emphasis on increasing scholarship funding.

"OSU always had this genuine, demonstrated interest in him as a person and as a student. And that, to me, was probably the No. 1 thing," he said.

Heath said his son toured many different schools, but when he came to Stillwater, the decision was quick and sure.

"It took maybe 30 minutes of being on the Stillwater campus before he just kind of looked at me and said, 'This is where I see myself.' So it's been a very good process, and we couldn't be happier for Sawyer," Heath said.

While Sawyer did find some surprises when he first came to campus, learning that he would be part of the largest incoming freshman class in school history didn't surprise him at all.

"I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to go to Oklahoma State," he said. "It's a great place, a great community for both academics and atmosphere, and the campus is amazing."

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 35,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 26,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 290,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

