NEWS RELEASE BY BITTORRENT CHAIN Singapore | August 16, 2024 01:42 PM Eastern Daylight Time Singapore - August 16, 2024 - Recent reports from both Cointelegraph and CryptoRank have shed light on BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) and its integral role within the BitTorrent ecosystem. These analyses highlight BTTC's innovations, its pivotal contributions to various BitTorrent products, and its evolving position in the broader blockchain landscape. BTTC stands as a cornerstone of the BitTorrent ecosystem, supporting the original BitTorrent torrent tracker, the Bittorrent Filesystem (BTFS), and the DLive streaming platform. Its role extends beyond mere infrastructure; it operates as a cross-chain multi-layer protocol that ensures seamless asset interoperability across Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. This capability distinguishes BTTC from traditional single-chain solutions, offering a scalable, high-throughput platform that addresses critical challenges in blockchain scalability and integration. The recent Cointelegraph report titled "BitTorrent Chain's Bridging Breakthroughs in H1 2024: Unlocking Tron's Potential" underscores BTTC's architectural prowess, featuring a multi-chain proof-of-stake (PoS) model and EVM-compatible side-chains derived from Tendermint software. This setup enables BTTC to achieve high throughput, low block times, and minimal transaction costs. The platform's sophisticated bridging mechanism, which includes a classic lock-and-mint model, facilitates asset transfers across TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain, with support for over 75 token mappings. Additionally, relayer services enhance the user experience by providing faster withdrawals and reducing transaction fees. CryptoRank's report named "State of BitTorrent Chain H1 2024" complements this by detailing the extensive utility of the $BTT token. Beyond its use for gas fees, $BTT facilitates faster file distribution, rewards validators, supports BTFS storage payments, and serves various functions within the BitTorrent ecosystem, including as collateral on JustLend DAO and a perpetual asset on SUN.io. It even holds legal tender status in Dominica. Despite the shifting dynamics with the rise of cloud storage and streaming services, BitTorrent remains a significant player with over 170 million active users and substantial annual revenue. The first half of 2024 has been marked by several milestones for BTTC. According to CryptoRank, these include listings on major exchanges like Bitfinex, Mercado Bitcoin, and Bitci Borsa, an official partnership with HTX DAO, and integration with DEXTools. These achievements reflect BTTC's ongoing evolution and its capacity to adapt to emerging trends, such as decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and potential Bitcoin integrations. Both reports highlight BTTC's strategic importance in enhancing blockchain interoperability and scaling solutions. The platform not only facilitates seamless transfers of mainstream assets across multiple blockchains but also serves as a robust foundation for Web3 applications. As BTTC continues to expand its ecosystem and integrate with new blockchain technologies, it is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of blockchain scalability and cross-chain interactions. About BitTorrent Chain BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is the world's first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol, which adopts the PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mechanism and leverages sidechains for the scaling of smart contracts. It now enables interoperability with the public chains of Ethereum, TRON, and BNB Chain. Fully compatible with EVM, BitTorrent Chain facilitates the seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains. The governance token BTT, also known as BTTOLD on TRON Protocol was granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica on October 7th 2022. Media Contact bttc_service@bittorrent.com Contact Details John Chen press@bittorrent.com



