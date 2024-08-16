Wireless Vision Donates 500 Backpacks to Brilliant Detroit, Volunteers for End-of-Summer Field Day

Wireless Vision Enhances Back-to-School Readiness and Community Engagement Through Continued Partnership with Brilliant Detroit.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Wireless Vision, a leading wireless retail company, has once again demonstrated its commitment to community service by donating 500 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to Brilliant Detroit, an organization dedicated to building kid-success neighborhoods in Detroit. The backpacks were distributed to children in need, ensuring they had the tools necessary to succeed in the upcoming school year.

Brilliant Detroit Field Day

This marks the second year that Wireless Vision has partnered with Brilliant Detroit for its back-to-school drive. In addition to the donation, Wireless Vision volunteers spent the day at Brilliant Detroit's Brightmoor location, participating in their end-of-summer field day. The event provided a joyful experience for the children and a rewarding opportunity for the volunteers.

Kalvin Matti, a Wireless Vision team member, expressed the personal significance of the event, saying, "For me, it hits home because growing up, sometimes I didn't have the supplies I needed, and these types of programs really help these little children get this education, get the supplies that they need for school, and more importantly, I feel great about it because we get to give back to the community."

Gianna Marx, representing Wireless Vision, highlighted the alignment between Brilliant Detroit's mission and the company's values. "Brilliant Detroit is an amazing organization that truly aligns with our purpose statement of 'Making People's Lives Better as we Pursue Growth and Greatness.' Brilliant is committed to fostering literacy and community involvement across every neighborhood in Detroit, and we are so honored to be a part of it."

Marlon Franklin, Community Engagement Manager for Brilliant Detroit's Brightmoor location, spoke about the significance of the day's activities: "It's been a full summer of educational and fun activities, but today is just all about the fun. We wanted to make sure that we could give the kids a day to decompress from all the learning they were doing. Our summer camp program is put together to prevent the summer slide with children, but today is all about the kids having fun."

Wireless Vision's dedication to community involvement and education continues to grow stronger with each passing year, making a positive impact on the lives of children and families across Detroit.

About Wireless Vision: Wireless Vision is T-Mobile's largest Authorized Retailer in the United States, operating in over 25 states with more than 450 locations. Wireless Vision was established in 2004 and is based in Bloomfield Hills, MI. The company is committed to making people's lives better through its purpose-driven approach, focusing on growth, greatness, and giving back to the communities it serves.

About Brilliant Detroit: Brilliant Detroit provides a radically new approach to kindergarten readiness in neighborhoods by building Kid Success Neighborhoods. These are places where families with children 0-8 have what they need to be school-ready, healthy, and stable.

