UniqueDentist: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Sculptra Aesthetic for Advanced Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to announce the addition of Sculptra Aesthetic to their comprehensive range of facial rejuvenation services.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to announce the addition of Sculptra Aesthetic to their comprehensive range of facial rejuvenation services. This advanced injectable treatment offers a gradual and natural-looking approach to restoring facial volume and reducing signs of aging. As we age, our faces naturally lose volume, leading to the appearance of wrinkles, folds, and a sunken appearance. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that address these concerns effectively and subtly.

Sculptra Aesthetic is a unique dermal filler that works by stimulating the body's natural collagen production. Unlike traditional hyaluronic acid fillers, Sculptra is made from poly-L-lactic acid, a biocompatible synthetic material that gradually restores facial volume over time. This innovative treatment is particularly effective for addressing deep facial wrinkles, nasolabial folds, and hollow areas of the face.

According to statistics from sculptrausa.com, the effectiveness of Sculptra is impressive:

94% of Sculptra patients showed aesthetic improvement for up to 2 years.

95% of Sculptra patients had improved skin glow 2 years after Sculptra treatment.

88% of Sculptra patients had improved skin tightness 2 years after treatment.

89% of Sculptra patients observed improved skin firmness 2 years after treatment.

"We are thrilled to offer Sculptra Aesthetic to our patients, providing them with a long-lasting and natural-looking solution for facial rejuvenation," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "The impressive statistics from sculptrausa.com underscore the effectiveness of this treatment in delivering real, lasting results for our patients."

The Sculptra treatment typically involves a series of injections over a few months, with results developing gradually and lasting up to two years or more. This gradual approach allows for a more natural-looking enhancement, avoiding the sudden changes that can sometimes occur with other injectable treatments.

Sculptra Aesthetic is ideal for patients seeking a subtle yet effective approach to facial rejuvenation. The treatment is suitable for various areas of the face, including the cheeks, temples, and chin, and can be customized to meet each patient's unique needs and aesthetic goals.

Patients can expect usually minimal downtime following Sculptra treatments, with some possible swelling or bruising that typically resolves within a few days. Dr. Bajoghli and his team provide comprehensive pre- and post-treatment care instructions to ensure optimal results and patient comfort.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

Contact Information

Jill K

PR

hi@featureddoctor.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVkYgUjKMtc

SOURCE: Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

View the original press release on accesswire.com