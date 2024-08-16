MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc Announces Acquisition of kathy ireland Logistics and Adds Move It to Their Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc (OTC PINK:MSCH) adds Move It, a leading name in delivery services, to its growing portfolio and proudly announces its national expansion through a strategic partnership with kathy ireland® Logistics and kathy ireland® Licensing.

Renowned for redefining industry standards through unwavering integrity, exceptional customer service, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Move It is poised to become a household name across the nation

With a proven track record of 5-star ratings, Move It continually surpasses customer expectations, delivering peace of mind with every package, big or small. The company's dedication to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction drives ongoing innovation and elevates the delivery experience, ensuring that every interaction reflects its core values and reinforces its reputation as the premier choice for delivering trust, reliability, and excellence.

kathy ireland® Licensing is celebrated for its expertise in helping companies expand through licensing. With a rich history in selling licenses and generating the capital needed for national and international growth, kathy ireland® Licensing is the perfect partner for Move It's ambitious expansion plans.

"We are very excited to work with Move It Founder/CEO Michael Eshragh," said John Bellave, CEO of kathy ireland® Licensing. "He's created a phenomenal company that's already operating in a major markets. We are grateful that he entrusted his brand with us and excited to make Move It a household name."

Michael Eshragh, Founder and CEO of Move It, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with kathy ireland® Licensing marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine delivery services. Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values, and we are confident that together, we will achieve remarkable growth and success."

With this partnership, Move It is set to expand its footprint, bringing its unparalleled delivery services to more customers nationwide. Stay tuned for further updates as Move It continues to elevate the delivery experience and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Larry Kozin, CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., adds: "With the acquisition of kathy ireland® Logistics into our licensing portfolio, Move It is the first step towards building a complete portfolio of logistics companies under our umbrella. Negotiations are underway for Green Bin kathy ireland®, kathy ireland® Movers, and other logistics partners to also join by 4th quarter of 2024 that can capture every aspect of logistics and are synergistic with our equity ownership interest in kathy ireland® Home, which was acquired in December of 2023."

About Move It:

Move It is a premier delivery service company dedicated to setting new standards in the industry. Through unwavering integrity, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to excellence, Move It consistently surpasses customer expectations, delivering peace of mind with every package, big or small. With a proven track record of 5-star ratings, Move It is on a mission to become a household name by continually innovating and elevating the delivery experience.

About kathy ireland® Licensing:

kathy ireland® Licensing helps companies expand through licensing, offering a rich history of selling licenses and creating the capital needed for national and international growth. With a focus on excellence and innovation, kathy ireland® Licensing partners with companies to help them achieve their national and international expansion goals and build successful, trusted brands.

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

