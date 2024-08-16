Just Right Heating & Cooling and Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air Merge to Enhance Service Portfolio

Acclaimed Companies Unite to Broaden HVAC and Plumbing Services Landscape in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Just Right Heating & Cooling proudly announces its recent merger with Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air, a distinguished provider of home services specializing in plumbing, drains & sewers, heating, air conditioning, and indoor air quality solutions. Since its inception in 2015, Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air, nestled in Salt Lake, has garnered widespread acclaim for its unwavering commitment to exemplary customer service and the delivery of premium services to its residential customer base. Emerging as a cornerstone in Utah's plumbing industry, Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air's journey epitomizes dedication and expertise.

This merger marks an expansion in Just Right Heating & Cooling's service offerings and geographical reach, promising enhanced convenience, and top-tier services to the residents of Utah.

"By integrating Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air's business model, professionalism, and extensive expertise, Just Right Heating & Cooling expands their offerings to include plumbing, sewer, and drains. The additional services will enable Just Right to better service their customers and strengthen their position in the Salt Lake market," said David Noseworthy, Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer of Friendly Group, which helps HVAC, plumbing and electrical owners realize their potential through strategic partnership. Just Right Heating & Cooling has been a Friendly Group partner company since 2021.

Friendly Plumber, Heating and Air will transition to the brand name Just Right Heating & Cooling, leveraging the latter's over 30-year legacy, regional prominence, and industry influence to ensure continued excellence in service delivery.

Just Right Heating & Cooling specializes in installing, repairing, servicing, and maintaining air conditioning systems, furnaces, heat pumps, and ductless systems. Additionally, the company offers installation services for smart thermostats and other home control devices. Founder Dan Dearden started the business in 1977. Today, Just Right Heating & Cooling has multiple locations throughout Utah with one goal: to train every technician to deliver trustworthy, professional service to their customers.

"We are excited about the merger of two strong brands and the opportunity to bring plumbing service to our Just Right customers," said Noseworthy. "We look forward to continuing a long tradition of unparalleled customer service and satisfaction for all our customers in the greater Salt Lake City area."

