33 Threads: Thirty Three Threads Partners with Fit-N-Fab to Expand in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam

Thirty Three Threads, Inc., a global leader in premium athletic products under the brands ToeSox®, TAVI®, Vooray®, and Base33®, announces its partnership with Fit-N-Fab, Singapore's first multi-label, sporting goods retailer, that operates under Key Power Sports. This collaboration will expand the reach of Thirty Three Threads' brands, making them accessible to a broader audience across Asia.

Fit-N-Fab / Key Power Sports launched in 2006 and has built a reputation for offering high-quality brands through its retail locations. Key Power Sports has been active in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam and grown to eight retail outlets and a network of 200 retail partners. They currently are developing a wellness yoga store concept that will be an exceptional fit for Thirty Three Threads brands.

Fit-N-Fab / Key Power Sports distributes products that promote healthy and vibrant lifestyles, aligning with Thirty Three Threads' mission to support confident and active lifestyles with superior quality products. "Together, our two companies form a strong partnership for distributing our products throughout these new markets," said Barry Buchholtz, Chief Executive Officer of Thirty Three Threads.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thirty Three Threads! Their exceptional brands, including their innovative ToeSox, perfectly cater to the increasing demand for comfort and functionality in today's active market. We share Thirty Three Threads' dedication to providing high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. We are excited to collaborate and bring these exciting offerings to the forefront of the industry in Southeast Asia," said Robert Lu, owner of Fit N Fab Ptd and Key Power Sports.

Fit-N-Fab will distribute all of the Thirty Three Threads brands. For more details on the offerings, visit: www.keypowersports.my, www.keypowersports.vn, or www.keypowersports.sg.

About Thirty Three Threads

Thirty Three Threads was born on the 33rd parallel. It embodies the spirit of the active lifestyle integral to San Diego, our home, and it is here that our story unfolds. Our brands-ToeSox, TAVI, Vooray, and Base33-all reflect this synergy, each with its unique personality. We define new trends in the studio and beyond, driven by our customers' desire to continually enhance their practice. We innovate and create high-performance, enduring quality products that enable them to lead the active lifestyle they choose with the style they love. Visit www.33threads.com to learn more.

