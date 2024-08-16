Anzeige
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
DJB Hospitality: Virginia-Based Restaurant Group Achieves Coveted Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Year

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Sedona Taphouse Restaurants, NAPA Kitchen and Wine, and parent company DJB Hospitality are proud to announce their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth year.

Dennis Barbaro, Founder/CEO

Dennis Barbaro, Founder/CEO
Pictured is veteran restaurateur, Dennis Barbaro, Founder/CEO of DJB Hospitality.



DJB Hospitality currently oversees 16 Sedona Taphouse locations, one NAPA Kitchen and Wine location, and expects to continue to increase its breadth in the coming years. The two concepts bring different strengths to the portfolio: Sedona Taphouse is well known for creating memorable craft experiences for their guests with Southwest-inspired scratch menus, a large offering of craft beers, innovative cocktails, and thoughtful wine lists. Meanwhile, NAPA Kitchen and Wine features a menu influenced by California along with a carefully curated wine, bourbon and cocktail list.

While the proven menus of the concepts have spearheaded the success of DJB Hospitality, the brands have also become known for their philanthropic support. As part of its 'Dine Out for Charity' initiative, each Sedona Taphouse location supports a local profit organization each month. Since the inception of the program, they have donated more than one million dollars to benefit the local communities that support its success. Along with supporting local charitable organizations, both concepts have partnered with Tunnel to Towers Foundation on a national level. Through sales of the popular T2T Lemon Basil Martini, they provide aid to military heroes and first responders in need. In addition, NAPA Kitchen and Wine is also a yearly participant in a local brunch weekend that supports a local animal shelter.

"A cornerstone to our success is our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve," said Dennis Barbaro, Founder and CEO of DJB Hospitality.

While philanthropy is a main ingredient is the recipe for success of DJB Hospitality, the people behind the brands are also an integral component. Franchisees set the foundation of excellence for each location and DJB Hospitality prides itself in fostering those relationships.

"Our experience with DJB Hospitality as franchisees has been nothing short of extraordinary. A great team of professionals at the franchisor level that are anxious to support our teams in meaningful and tangible ways. The group is responsive, knowledgeable, and all skilled in restaurant operations and best practices. DJB Hospitality is continually evolving this great brand and pushing the envelope by staying ahead of culinary and beverage trends in the industry," said David Trout, Franchisee of Sedona Taphouse.

About DJB Hospitality
Founded in 2011 and currently operating 16 Sedona Taphouse locations and one NAPA Kitchen and Wine, the brand's growth has been recognized through DJB Hospitality's inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for five years.

Well known for an award-winning happy hour, and a repertoire of local recognitions, DJB Hospitality plans to continue its expansion of its two concepts, Sedona Taphouse and NAPA Kitchen and Wine. Both concepts are accepting applications from qualified franchise partners.

Contact Information
Lauren Barbaro
Marketing Manager
l.barbaro@djbhospitality.com
804-545-2498

SOURCE: DJB Hospitality

