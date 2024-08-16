Boardsi Celebrates Second Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Boardsi Continues to Set New Standards in Executive Board Placement.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Boardsi, a premier platform for connecting executives with board opportunities, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. After securing the #640 spot in 2023, Boardsi ranks #1105 in 2024, underscoring the company's consistent growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Boardsi Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Boardsi's repeated appearance on this list highlights its innovative business model, a dedicated team, and the trust and loyalty of its clients and partners. This list celebrates entrepreneurial success, leadership, and innovation, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience.

Boardsi's ascent to the Inc. 5000 list has been marked by a series of significant achievements. The company's impressive #640 ranking in 2023 reflected its rapid expansion and the rising demand for its distinctive services. Building on this momentum, Boardsi has continued to innovate, earning the #1105 position in 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the second year in a row," said Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and the trust placed in us by our clients. We are committed to connecting top-tier executives with board opportunities that foster meaningful impact."

Boardsi has revolutionized the way companies and executives connect for board placements, providing a seamless and efficient process. Leveraging advanced technology and an extensive network of professionals, Boardsi has facilitated countless successful board appointments, helping organizations prosper and executives advance their careers.

"Our mission is to empower companies with the leadership they need to thrive and to offer executives opportunities to make a significant difference," added Rowinski. "Our recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years affirms our approach and fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

As Boardsi celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains focused on future growth and innovation. With plans for further expansion, enhanced technology, and continued dedication to client success, Boardsi is well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of success.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Rowinski. "Our commitment to excellence and our passion for connecting exceptional talent with impactful board roles will continue to guide our success."

Boardsi is a leading platform that connects executives with board opportunities, helping companies secure the leadership they need to thrive. Focused on innovation, efficiency, and impact, Boardsi has become a trusted partner for organizations and executives alike.

For more news and information on Boardsi, please visit https://boardsi.com.

To learn more about the Inc. 5000, you can visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

