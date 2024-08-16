Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company" or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on August 8, 2024.

At the AGM, shareholders overwhelmingly re-elected all five directors, with over 99% voting in favor, and De Visser Grey LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. Nova Pacific's audited financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2023, were received without objection.

The following individuals were re-elected as directors of the Company:

J. Malcolm Bell

Patrick O'Flaherty

Saman Eskandari

Nicholas Standish

Dal S. Brynelsen

In addition, Nova Pacific is excited to announce the launch of the Company's newly designed website at www.novapacificmetals.com. As an exploration company, Nova Pacific is committed to advancing its operations with the support of its shareholders, investors, and industry experts. The new website will serve as a key platform for providing timely and relevant information regarding the Company's operations and value proposition to all stakeholders.

Commenting on the launch, Nova Pacific's CEO, J. Malcolm Bell, stated, "Our flagship Lara project has seen substantial exploration over several decades. It is crucial to present a clear and comprehensive overview of these exploration activities so that market participants and industry experts can accurately assess Nova Pacific's assets and potential."

Nova Pacific encourages shareholders, investors, and industry stakeholders to visit the website, explore the Company's developments, and sign up for regular updates and news.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on pursuing projects with a significant mineral discovery thus providing a viable pathway to potential development. The key projects owned by the Company are its recently acquired Lara VMS project located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia and its Deer Musk West Lithium project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company intends to continue its exploration and development efforts on its mineral projects with a view towards maximizing shareholder value.

For additional Information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220271

SOURCE: Nova Pacific Metals Corp.