Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

On August 15, 2024, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT), the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.23 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2024.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

For further information:

Michael Lesler

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

mlesler@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5111

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

