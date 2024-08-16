With the world's islands already experiencing some of the worst effects of climate change, much could be learned from their ability to demonstrate the viability of 100% clean energy systems. Greening the Islands' Gianni Chiannetta examines the case for two islands in the Caribbean Sea and Indian Ocean. From pv magazine 07-08 It is widely recognized that small islands are at the forefront of the climate crisis. Despite making a negligible contribution to global warming they are disproportionally affected by its worst consequences. If the rest of the world does not make the most of the small window ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...