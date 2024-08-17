Apirone report on Cryptocurrency Trends in Payment Processors

Apirone presented data for cryptocurrencies that its system works with, which include 5 popular cryptocurrencies and 2 stablecoins.

The main business sectors for accepting cryptocurrencies among their customers are advertising and promotion services and CMS online stores with digital and physical goods.

Payment acceptance platforms (January 23 - June 24)

"With the advent of Telegram mini-applications (TMA), bots and built-in payment methods are getting more interesting. Telegram mini-apps like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, Blum, etc. have attracted new visitors and customers. The main thing about TMAs is that they are opened and operated through web bots. That means TMAs have advantages of a Telegram bot and a web application such as ease of creation, integration, and promotion."

Boiarov Maksim

Apirone founder

Compared to last year, turnover increased by more than 70%. As Apirone claims, it happened, firstly, due to the addition of Tron and USDT to the payment basket. Second, the increase was caused by the growth of LTC payments.





Turnover by month (January 23 - June 24)

Bitcoin's popularity is driven by its mass acceptance and a wide range of spots where you can pay. However, the trend is changing at the end of 2023. Litecoin ranks first among currencies of first choice. This is due to reliability and security, low network fees, and quite a fast transaction confirmation period in the blockchain. The number of created wallets and addresses in Litecoin began to correlate with Bitcoin indicators, and then completely took first place among L1 networks.





Payment addresses created (January 2023 - June 2024)

The median average receipt amount for Litecoin is 50 to 100 dollars. Such an amount usually covers most payments, making Litecoin a perfect cryptocurrency for everyday spending.





Receipt amount in Litecoin and Bitcoin (January 2023 - June 2024)

Apirone shared with us data on their most popular product usage statistics, so-called forwarding payment. It is an instant transfer of funds from a client via temporary addresses generated by the Apirone processing gateway to the specified address of a merchant. Such payments level out the volatility of cryptocurrencies and are in between custodial and non-custodial services. 64% to 75% of the Apirone payments occur using this tool.





Using forwarding or a standard wallet for deposit (January 2023 - June 2024)

The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment continues to grow, despite some fluctuations. Users choose different cryptocurrencies depending on their needs such as speed and cost of transactions, privacy or functionality of services.

Apirone's crypto processing excels at these tasks and published a roadmap where you can see what the company has achieved and its plans for the near future.

Media Contact Information Anton Shindyapin

PR-manager

+7 962 622-10-26

Harju maakond, Tallinn,

Kesklinna linnaosa,

Tartu mnt 67/1-13b, 10115

Estonia SOURCE: Apirone Apirone

View the original press release on accesswire.com