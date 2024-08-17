bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Announces Moodrink's Rapid Expansion Across Canada with Over 500 Retail Locations

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") announces that it has expanded its presence of Moodrink (Product), now available in over 500 retail locations across Canada, exceeding the Company's expectations. Since the start of 2024, bettermoo(d) has expanded its retail network from less than 30 stores to over 500 sale locations-all while still in the early stages of its rollout.

The Company's Product is now featured in Canada's largest grocery retail chain, banner stores of Canada's second-largest grocer, and one of the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. Additionally, Moodrink is also available in numerous independent stores across the nation, in line with the Company's commitment to making its flagship Product accessible to all Canadians.

"Our expansion to over 500 stores has surpassed our initial projections and although we are still in the early stages of our rollout, we are extremely happy with the pace of our growth. We hope this momentum will continue as we look to expand further across Canada and eventually reach international markets. While we have achieved much already, we recognize that there is still significant work ahead," said Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Noting that there are over 8,300 supermarkets and grocery stores in Canada,1 bettermoo(d) is focused on expanding its retail footprint by pursuing additional listings with major chains and independent stores. Management believes there is potential for bettermoo(d) to be a part of Canada's growing dairy alternatives market, which is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2029 (growing at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2029).2

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential future growth of the Company, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.ibisworld.com/canada/number-of-businesses/supermarkets-grocery-stores/1040/#:~:text=There%20are%208%2C379%20Supermarkets%20%26%20Grocery,increase%20of%200.2%25%20from%202022.

2 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canada-dairy-alternatives-market/market-size#:~:text=The%20Canada%20Dairy%20Alternatives%20Market,period%20(2024%2D2029). SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com