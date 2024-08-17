Dartmouth, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2024) - Matty Renos, a leading renovation and real estate company in Nova Scotia, has announced the launch of its newly revamped website. Spearheaded by founder Matt Oldford, the new digital platform aims to provide clients with a seamless and user-friendly experience, showcasing the wide range of services offered by the company. With this launch, Matty Renos continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in transforming properties across Nova Scotia.

New Features on the Matty Renos Website

The newly launched Matty Renos website introduces several exciting features designed to enhance user experience and showcase the company's capabilities. Notably, the site now includes dedicated service pages that provide detailed information about the various renovation and real estate services offered. These pages are tailored to help clients quickly find the specific solutions they need. Additionally, the website features a comprehensive portfolio section that highlights recent projects, giving visitors an in-depth look at the quality and scope of Matty Renos' work. This portfolio not only serves as a testament to the company's expertise but also provides inspiration for potential clients looking to transform their properties.

About Matty Renos

Founded by Matt Oldford, Matty Renos is a leading renovation and real estate company in Nova Scotia, known for its meticulous design-build approach and high-quality projects. The company specializes in transforming properties with a focus on sustainability and community impact.

About Matt Oldford

Born in 1980 in Canada, Matt Oldford is an accomplished entrepreneur, real estate investor, and developer. As the founder of Matty Renos, he has built a reputation for his meticulous design-build approach and high-quality projects. He also holds accreditation as a Chief Financial Planner (CFP).

