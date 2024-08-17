Manhattan Beer Distributors and Ever Grand Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Distribute SNOW Beer in the Metro New York Area

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2024 / Manhattan Beer Distributors is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ever Grand Group to distribute SNOW Beer, featuring the iconic "Brave the World". This collaboration, encompassing the full Metro New York Area, aims to introduce the world's best-selling beer to a broader audience, promising a refreshing new choice for beer enthusiasts.

About SNOW Beer Brave the World

Founded in 1933 in Shenyang, China, SNOW Beer has a rich history and a reputation for excellence. Since 2005, SNOW has been the best-selling beer in China and has held the title of the world's No.1 selling beer since 2008. With 62 breweries producing its unbeatable taste, SNOW Beer has become a global favorite.

The first product to be distributed under this partnership is "Brave the World," one of the most successful beers in China since its inception in 2005. "Brave the World" symbolizes an active, courageous attitude towards life, encouraging consumers to celebrate their moments of bravery, triumphs with confidence and spirit.

Shared Philosophy and Success

The essence of "Brave the World" aligns perfectly with the core philosophy of Manhattan Beer Distributors, which is centered on hard work and dedication. This partnership is built on a foundation of shared values and commitment. As Simon Bergson (Founder and CEO of Manhattan Beer Distributors) believes, "If you love what you do and you work hard at it, you'll be successful." SNOW Beer's team in the U.S. embodies this philosophy, starting from humble beginnings and making significant inroads in the market through their dedication and passion for introducing great beer. Manhattan Beer Distributors expressed its enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting a shared belief in the unmatched quality of SNOW Beer.

Ever Grand Group shares this excitement. The importer is committed to bringing more products to the Metro New York area with the strong support of Manhattan Beer Distributors. All products are carefully selected for introduction into the U.S. Market based on their proven success in global markets and consideration of U.S. consumer tastes. A representative from Ever Grand stated, "Our mission is to ensure every consumer enjoys authentic beer with ease. With Manhattan Beer Distributors' strong distribution capabilities, we are confident that SNOW Beer will become a beloved brand in New York."

Market Impact and Consumer Engagement

Consumers in the Metro New York area can look forward to an increased presence of SNOW Beer through various sampling events, beer and food festivals, and pop-up events that resonate with the spirit of "Brave the World." This initiative aims to introduce SNOW Beer as not just a beverage, but a lifestyle choice that embodies free spirit and boundary-breaking.

"We can't wait to see how the market reacts to our products," said a spokesperson from Ever Grand Group. "We've received thousands of positive reviews from consumers who have enjoyed our products at events, in restaurants, bars, or at home. We are excited to bring this unique beer to even more people."

Looking Forward

Manhattan Beer Distributors and Ever Grand Group are committed to bringing the best of SNOW Beer to consumers, offering unique and memorable experiences. The introduction of "Brave the World" is just the beginning of a fruitful partnership, promising to enrich the beer landscape of Metro New York with exceptional products and events. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we continue to celebrate the spirit of bravery and excellence with SNOW Beer and Manhattan Beer Distributors.

About Manhattan Beer Distributors

Manhattan Beer Distributors, New York's leading beer and beverage distributor, operates with over 350 trucks and more than 1 million square feet of warehouse space. Their highly trained professional sales team ensures that SNOW Beer will reach scale quickly, making it available to millions of eager consumers.

About Ever Grand Group

Ever Grand Group is a leading importer of alcohol beverage products and the exclusive importer for Snow Beer in the U.S. market. Since its establishment in 2022, it has expanded its market coverage through partnerships and acquisitions. The team of professionals is dedicated to carefully selecting the highest quality products while providing exceptional customer service and support.

