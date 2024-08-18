Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2024) - Industry innovator, Churchwell Insurance Agency, a rapidly growing independent agency focused on public companies is proud to announce that its founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, has been invited to speak at the National Investment Bankers Association (NIBA) 150th investment conference. The event, which will be held on September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a premier gathering for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. Churchwell Insurance Agency is thrilled to connect with attending companies and pay for select organizations to enjoy a D&O policy language audit by one of the nation's top insurance coverage attorneys.





Annual Conference Art



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10469/220340_annual_conference_art.jpg

"We are thrilled to be trusted as both a keynote speaker and a Diamond sponsor at NIBA's prestigious Florida Conference! Such confidence and faith in our team further validate the work we are committed to as providers of top-shelf service and advisement to our public clients. Additionally, we hope to spend $40,000 in legal costs on the D&O audits we are giving away. CFOs need to be able to stand before their board and say with confidence they secured a best-in-class D&O program. These audits will let organizations know where they stand on."

- Chaz Churchwell, founder and principal, Churchwell Insurance Agency

As a Diamond sponsor, Churchwell Insurance Agency is proud to partner with NIBA, which has been a pillar in the investment industry since 1982. With a rich history of investment conferences, NIBA has showcased public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Their network has raised over $40 billion in capital, comprising a diverse range of industries and sectors.

Chaz Churchwell, a recognized D&O Insurance expert, will speak on 'Essential Insurance Coverages and Emerging Risks for Companies.' Churchwell's expertise in the field will provide valuable insights and knowledge to attendees, helping them navigate the complexities of the insurance landscape and protect their organizations from potential risks.

About Churchwell Insurance Agency:

Veteran owned, Churchwell Insurance Agency is an independent boutique broker founded in 2014 with offices in Dallas, TX and Charlotte, NC dedicated to the mission work hard protecting what the client works hard building. Specializing in Directors & Officers (D&O) Liability Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance, Errors & Omissions (E&O) Liability Insurance, and more. The agency provides comprehensive insurance solutions to public companies across various industries including AI, biotech, defense, beverage, fintech, high-tech, life science, SPAC, and EV.

Churchwell Insurance Agency: We Protect - You Build

For more information about Churchwell Insurance Agency and its Executive Liability Team, please visit www.ChurchwellAgency.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220340

SOURCE: Churchwell Insurance Agency