Rare Remington 870 Mark I Trench Gun Heads to Auction at Summit Gun Auctions

LEBANON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2024 / Summit Gun Auctions, rapidly emerging as one of the premier online auction platforms in the United States, has just listed a highly desirable piece of American military history - a Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun. The auction is currently live on their website, summitgunauctions.com, with the live bidding event slated for August 29, 2024, at 11:00 am. Given the gun's historical significance and its condition, experts are predicting intense competition among collectors, with final bids potentially reaching as high as $39,000, as estimated by the Blue Book of Gun Values.

A Glimpse into the History of the Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun

The Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun is a variant of the iconic Remington 870 shotgun, a model that has earned a legendary status in both civilian and military circles. Originally introduced in the 1950s, the Remington 870 quickly became one of the most popular and reliable pump-action shotguns in the world, known for its rugged design, smooth action, and versatility. However, it was during the Vietnam Conflict that the Mark I variant carved out its own niche in military history.

In the early 1970s, as the United States was deeply embroiled in the Vietnam War, there was a growing need for reliable close-quarters combat weapons. The U.S. Marine Corps adopted the Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun as a solution, modifying the standard 870 Wingmaster to meet the specific demands of jungle warfare. The Mark I featured a shorter barrel, heat shield, and bayonet lug, making it an effective tool for breaching, close-quarters combat, and other tactical operations in the dense and challenging environments of Vietnam.

The shotgun was particularly valued for its stopping power and reliability in harsh conditions. The ability to attach a bayonet made it even more versatile in close combat situations, and the trench gun became a favored weapon among Marines who needed a dependable firearm in the unpredictable and often brutal combat scenarios of the Vietnam War.

Condition and Value of the Auctioned Remington 870 Mark I

The specific Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun being auctioned by Summit Gun Auctions is a remarkable example of this historic firearm. Experts have assessed that this Mark I retains an impressive 95% of its arsenal-refinished condition. This level of preservation is rare, especially considering the gun's age and the environments it was originally designed to operate in.

The shotgun does show some signs of wear, which are typical for a firearm of this vintage. The most notable imperfections include moderate scratching on the plastic buttplate and some corrosion along the sides of the accompanying M7 bayonet. This corrosion has been Parkerized over, a common military finishing process that protects the metal while maintaining its rugged appearance. The stock and handguard have been refinished, as indicated by the different color tones across the handguard and the satin finish of the wood. Despite these refinements, all components are original to this shotgun, with the exception of the bayonet, whose lineage could not be definitively verified.

The shotgun's engravings have been compared to authenticated and documented examples of the same model, and they have been deemed accurate, further enhancing the firearm's authenticity and value. The bore also shows little to no damage, consistent with the overall excellent condition of the shotgun.

The barrel of this Mark I bears a date code indicating it was manufactured in December 1972, placing it near the end of the Vietnam War. According to available records, all Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Guns were arsenal-refinished before being dispersed among the civilian firearms market, a fact that adds to the gun's historical allure.

The Market for Collectible Firearms

The market for collectible firearms, particularly those with military provenance, has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. Pre-2021 auction results for Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Guns typically ranged from $3,000 to $5,000. However, post-2022 auction results have shown an incredible spike in demand, with final values ranging from $28,000 to $39,000, depending on the condition of the firearm. This surge is likely driven by a combination of factors, including the gun's historical significance, its connection to the Vietnam War, and a growing interest in military collectibles among both seasoned collectors and new entrants to the market.

In its current condition, this Remington Mark I has been appraised at a fair market value of $32,500. This evaluation is based on a national average of recent sales and auctions of Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Guns in similar condition and does not reflect the specific supply and demand of a particular city or region.

The Auction Event

For collectors, history enthusiasts, and firearms aficionados, the upcoming auction at Summit Gun Auctions represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of American military history. The Remington 870 Wingmaster Mark I Trench Gun is not just a firearm; it is a tangible link to the past, a symbol of the ingenuity and resilience of the U.S. Marine Corps during one of the most challenging conflicts in modern history.

As anticipation builds for the August 29th live bidding event, all eyes will be on Summit Gun Auctions to see if this Remington 870 Mark I will set a new record. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time bidder, this auction is not to be missed.

