Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Presents Costa Rican Contemporary Artist Luciano Goizueta

Luciano Goizueta: exploring the transient nature of space, memory, and documentation.

Luciano Goizueta, Here 2023

Acrylic on Canvas





Investigating Memory and the Everyday

MÍRAME Fine Art showcases Luciano Goizueta, whose work explores the intricate relationship between memory, space, and the passage of time. Goizueta's background in architecture and graphic arts deeply informs his multidisciplinary approach, resulting in acrylic paintings that document everyday life and its fleeting moments.

Goizueta's work offers a unique lens through which to analyze our contemporary obsession with documentation. His art draws parallels between the data trails left by digital devices and the fluidity of human memory, recording the transient nature of the spaces we occupy through a focus on ordinary, overlooked details.

Distinct Series and Artistic Exploration

Goizueta's practice is organized into distinct series, each examining themes of change and impermanence.

For example, in 'The American Home,' he depicts a range of household objects, highlighting the unremarkable aspects of domestic life. These paintings portray the emotional and historical weight these objects carry within the home. Goizueta prompts viewers to reconsider the significance of the mundane, revealing layers of meaning embedded in the objects that populate our lives.

The "Microcosms" series shifts focus to the thick, wet paint on his palettes, inspiring close-up abstract compositions that emphasize the immediacy of the creative process. These works acknowledge the micro-level of artistic creation, becoming a snapshot of the creative process and capturing the tension between control, and chaos, inherent in the act of painting.

Goizueta's "Nocturno" series explores urban landscapes at night, drawing attention to spaces that are ignored or forgotten. These cityscapes, quiet and contemplative, reveal a different side of urban life, full of narrative potential. Here, Goizueta exposes the hidden life of the city, where shadows and empty streets become the main characters.

International Presence and Exhibitions

Goizueta's work has been exhibited internationally, with shows in Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, and the USA. His participation in art fairs, such as SCOPE in Basel and Pinta 09 in New York, has positioned him as a significant figure in the contemporary art world.

Through his connection with MÍRAME Fine Art, Goizueta continues to explore the themes that define his practice. His work reflects on the impermanence of the spaces we inhabit and examines how these environments shape our experiences and memories.

On the Cyclical Nature of Life

Goizueta summarizes his perspective on the cyclical nature of life with the observation, "Life is a cycle; each day a new one. You only understand your day at the end of the day."

His paintings, rich in texture and color, serve as a meditation on the passage of time and the ephemeral world around us. This engagement with MÍRAME Fine Art underscores his ongoing exploration of memory, documentation, and the spaces we navigate daily.

