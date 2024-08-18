RUNWAY magazine proposed a vision of Kamala Harris as The New Lady Liberty, through historic context to the New Icon of Freedom.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2024 / RUNWAY Magazine, a leading French media outlet, is proud to announce its recognition of Kamala Harris as The New Lady Liberty. In a world where symbols of freedom, justice, and equality are more vital than ever, Kamala Harris has emerged as a powerful embodiment of these ideals, echoing the spirit of Lady Liberty herself.



Runway Magazine cover story - Kamala Harris New Lady Liberty

Runway Magazine cover story - Kamala Harris New Lady Liberty





Lady Liberty, officially known as Liberty Enlightening the World, has long been a symbol of hope and democracy, standing tall at the entrance of New York Harbor since 1886. Today, RUNWAY Magazine honors Kamala Harris, a woman of color who has broken barriers as the first female Vice President of the United States and a candidate for President, as the living representation of the values that Lady Liberty has stood for over a century.

Harris is not just a political leader; she is a transformative figure, carrying the torch of freedom and equality into the future. RUNWAY Magazine recognizes her as a guardian of the principles that Lady Liberty symbolizes-justice, equality, and the unwavering fight for human rights. In Kamala Harris, the spirit of liberty is alive and thriving, making her a modern-day beacon of hope and a true champion of the American dream.

RUNWAY Magazine's editorial team delved into the history of Lady Liberty, exploring its origins and the legacy it represents. The statue, a gift from France to the United States, was conceived during a period of political upheaval in the French Third Republic. Created by sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and engineered by Gustave Eiffel, the statue was intended to symbolize the shared values of liberty and democracy between the two nations.

RUNWAY Magazine draws a parallel between the statue's symbolic role and Kamala Harris's impact on contemporary society. The identity of Lady Liberty's model has been a subject of speculation, with some theories suggesting it may have been a Black woman-a reflection of the complex history of freedom and liberation. This connection makes Kamala Harris, with her diverse heritage, an even more fitting embodiment of Lady Liberty's ideals.

By naming Kamala Harris as The New Lady Liberty, RUNWAY Magazine celebrates her as a figure who, much like the statue itself, stands as a beacon of hope and justice. Harris's commitment to equality and her role as a trailblazer in American politics resonate deeply with the values that Lady Liberty has long represented.

As RUNWAY Magazine continues to highlight influential figures who shape our world, Kamala Harris's legacy as The New Lady Liberty is one that will inspire generations to come.

