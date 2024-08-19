The Congolese Environment Agency Will Begin Working Sessions With BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, Mbombo Investment Group, and Maximance 2030 to Secure Certification for 80M Hectares of Congolese Forests and to Launch a Carbon Credit Investment Bank.

The partnership will certify Congolese forests for sustainable management, establish a Carbon Credit Investment Bank, and invest in healthcare, health insurance, and education. These initiatives aim to protect natural resources, generate economic opportunities, and improve the quality of life for local communities.

Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and the Congolese Environment Agency (ACE) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mbombo Investment Group, and Maximance 2030. This collaboration, led by General Manager Lama Onyangunga of ACE, marks a significant milestone as the consortium moves towards the certification of Congolese forests for sustainable acquisition and management. The partnership also includes the establishment of a Carbon Credit Investment Bank, alongside other key investments in the healthcare, health insurance, and education sectors for local communities.

Certifying Congolese forests is crucial for promoting sustainable management and conservation, in alignment with global environmental goals and the Congolese government's commitment to preserving its natural resources. This partnership seeks to harness the combined expertise and resources of each organization to develop and implement strategies that not only safeguard the forests but also create economic opportunities through carbon credits and sustainable land management.

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Forest Certification and Management: The collaboration will prioritize certifying Congolese forests to ensure they meet international standards for sustainable management. This certification will facilitate the responsible stewardship and utilization of these forests, contributing significantly to global efforts to combat deforestation and mitigate climate change. Carbon Credit Investment Bank: The Carbon Credit Investment Bank is a groundbreaking initiative that will facilitate the trading and investment of carbon credits generated through the sustainable management of Congolese forests. This initiative will create a new revenue stream for local communities and investors while promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable economic growth. In line with this, APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L. has joined forces with BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and Maximance 2030 to further enhance the tools used to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. This collaboration underscores the importance of sustainable forest practices, contributing significantly to global efforts in CO2 capture and climate change mitigation. APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L., in collaboration with key strategic partners like Catalana de Biogás Ibérica (supported by Sinia Renovables of Banco Sabadell Group), Catalana de Renovables alongside the Soriguè Group, and the "TESLA GROUP" from the Czech Republic, is embarking on a series of initiatives to enhance renewable energy development projects. Healthcare and Education Investments: Beyond environmental initiatives, the partnership will invest in healthcare services, health insurance, and educational infrastructure for local communities. This includes developing medical facilities, launching insurance programs, and building schools to enhance the quality of life for the Congolese people. In the healthcare and health insurance areas, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia has partnered with AXIOM Life and Health Inc., a coverholder at LLOYD's, led by its President Amita Kochar, who delivers comprehensive health solutions for community development projects.

ACE's General Manager, Lama Onyangunga stated, "This partnership marks a transformative opportunity for the Democratic Republic of Congo. By collaborating with BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, Mbombo Investment Group, and Maximance 2030, we are not only protecting our invaluable forests but also investing in the future of our people. The certification of our forests and the establishment of a Carbon Credit Investment Bank will yield substantial economic and social benefits for our nation."

Dr. Louison Mbombo, Senior Executive Officer of Mbombo Investment Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to be part of this initiative, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and innovation. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on both the environment and the communities we serve."



The consortium will continue to work closely with local stakeholders, government agencies, and international organizations to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives. As the project progresses, further updates and details will be shared with the public.

BGEB's collaborations are centered on empowering impoverished and indigenous communities globally through comprehensive social initiatives, sustainability, and adherence to universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. By enhancing access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, BGEB fosters community development alongside environmental conservation and the transition to clean energy.

These efforts, combined with strategic alliances with influential private and public entities, position BGEB as a leader in ecological preservation and clean energy innovation, while ensuring the authenticity and sustainability of their carbon credits.

