MESH Automation Inc.: MESH Automation Selected as ABB AMR Value Provider for the Southeast

Strategic Partnership with ABB Positions MESH Automation as Exclusive AMR Value Provider in the Southeast, Strengthening Its Leadership in Advanced Robotic Automation Solutions Across the U.S.

DAWSONVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / MESH Automation (MESH), a leading manufacturer of automation systems, announced its selection as an ABB Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Value Provider. This strategic partnership enhances MESH's capability to deliver advanced robotic automation solutions to customers across the United States.

The collaboration with ABB, a global technology leader in robotics and automation, positions MESH as the exclusive AMR Value Provider in the Southeast and one of only four in the nation. This designation further solidifies MESH's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the automation industry.

"We are excited to have MESH Automation as our ABB AMR Value Provider in the Southeast," said Mark Handelsman, Channel Sales Manager - Robotics Division at ABB. "We look forward to combining our skills to provide the most innovative solutions to our joint customers."

As an ABB Value Provider, MESH Automation gains access to a range of benefits that enhance its ability to serve customers and grow its business. This includes specialist support from ABB to transform customer operations, enhanced business growth opportunities, and multi-level certification in a broad range of expertise domains. Additionally, MESH Automation is now able to offer ABB Ability solutions, further supporting customers on their digital journeys.

Established in 1999, MESH Automation specializes in Robotic Process Solutions for Logistics, Material Removal, Material Handling, Palletizing, and 2D and 3D Vision systems. The company boasts a highly skilled team of 54 employees, including 25 engineers and two Professional Engineers (PEs). With ITAR and UL 508/698 certifications, MESH Automation operates out of a state-of-the-art 42,500-square-foot facility in Dawsonville, GA, positioning itself as a leader in the industry.

This partnership with ABB enables MESH to expand its service offerings, providing customers with cutting-edge AMR solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity in various industrial applications.

