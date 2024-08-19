Introba Opens New Office in Dublin

Global engineering firm is offering mechanical and electrical engineering plus sustainability advisory services to the local market

London, UK, Aug. 19, 2024, a global building engineering and consulting firm, has expanded its operations in Europe by opening a new office in Dublin, Ireland.

The new team aims to help the built environment industry reach the Irish government's climate goalsof reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Adam McLoughlin is leading the new team as Director-Ireland for Introba. The team's current focus is institutional, cultural, commercial, and science and technology projects. Introba is initially offering sustainability advisory services as well as mechanical and electrical engineering to the Irish market.

According to the Irish Green Building Council, the built environment is responsible for 36% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, so the new team will leverage Introba's sustainability DNA to address the challenge of reducing that figure.

"Adam, John Moore and Padraic Greed each bring tremendous experience from their years with Introba in Canada," says Richard Hansen, Introba Managing Director for the UK and Europe. "We are very happy to support the establishment of our Irish office, which is a great alignment with Introba's strategic plan and the team's personal ambitions to 'return home'."

Introba is sharing the new office in central Dublin with Currie & Brown, a sister company in Sidara's global collaborative of specialist firms. The move supports the group's aim to enhance and grow its worldwide market position.

About The Dublin team

Adam McLoughlin has more than 19 years of international experience working as a mechanical engineer and project lead on projects across Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, including state-of-the-art cultural centres, mixed-use commercial buildings, and university campuses.

John Moore has more than 10 years of experience designing electrical systems as well as four years of past experience working with an electrical contractor, with project experience including laboratories, transportation, commercial, residential, office, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, education, and light industrial facilities.

Padraic Greed has more than 10 years of experience managing various projects, including education, arts, residential, and commercial buildings, where he strove to incorporate sustainable building design while meeting the client's operational needs and budget requirements.

About Introba

Introba is one of the world's largest building engineering and consulting firms, with more than 1,000 employees in offices across the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Serbia. Committed to reshaping the world, our problem solvers combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment. We collaborate with our clients to create living systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected - spaces that uplift communities, protect the health of the planet, and adapt to meet the demands of the future.

For more information, visit www.introba.com.

