Scientists used a year's worth of data from East China to analyze what weather conditions affect abnormal, high, and low PV output days. They also constructed a simple extreme output prediction model and examined the atmospheric circulation anomalies corresponding to extreme output events. Researchers from the China Electric Power Research Institute have outlined a new classification of weather types based on abnormal PV output events and different weather types and, based on this new taxonomy, they have developed a simple extreme output prediction model. "Currently our model is based on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...