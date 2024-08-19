Acen Australia's plan to develop a 600 MW solar farm and 600 MW/1,200 MWh battery energy storage system in Australia has received a major boost, with the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) giving its tick of approval. From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales IPC has granted development consent for Acen Australia's proposed Birriwa solar and battery project that is to include a 600 MW solar farm alongside a battery energy storage system of up to 600?MW, with two hours of storage capacity. The estimated AUD 1 billion ($668 million) project, planned for a site of mostly ...

