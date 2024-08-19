DJ Fix Price Group Plc changes depositary for the GDR program

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group Plc changes depositary for the GDR program 19-Aug-2024 / 10:20 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIX PRICE GROUP PLC CHANGES DEPOSITARY FOR THE GDR PROGRAM 19 August 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, further to its announcement on 14 June 2024, hereby announces that it has decided to appoint RCS Trust and Corporate Services Ltd. as successor depositary bank for the Company's global depositary receipt ("GDR") program (Regulation S (ISIN US33835G2057) and Rule 144A (ISIN US33835G1067)). The transition of the GDR program from The Bank of New York Mellon, the current depositary bank, to the successor depositary bank is expected to be completed in due course. Holders of the GDRs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the appointment of the successor depositary bank. The GDR program continues to operate, and the change of depositary bank shall not affect GDRs trading. Astana International Exchange (AIX) will remain the primary listing venue for the Company's GDRs traded under the ticker "FIXP.Y". About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP; AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, offers its customers a compelling and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,722 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 341215 EQS News ID: 1970033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970033&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)