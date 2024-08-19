Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that Intellego Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of twelve annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company repeatedly has breached article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and the Rulebook by: -- Not disclosing a correct version of its annual financial report for 2022 in time. -- Not disclosing insider information about an acquisition as soon as possible. -- Failing to explain to what extent the acquisition had been consolidated in its quarterly financial report, resulting in the report not allowing for a complete and correct assessment. -- Including incorrect identity of a counterpart in a disclosure about an order and failing to disclose a correction as required. -- Not disclosing a change of Certified Adviser as required by the Rulebook. -- Failing to disclose a market assessment in a way that allowed for a complete and correct assessment. The Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company repeatedly and over a prolonged period has breached article 17 of MAR and the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee finds the breaches to be serious so that a fine shall be imposed. Considering the repeated breaches, and that they appear to be the result of a lack in capacity for providing the market with information, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of twelve annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions -sanctions Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.