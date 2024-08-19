Anzeige
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Intellego Technologies AB

Stockholm, August 19, 2024- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the
"Exchange") has found that Intellego Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") has
breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and
therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of twelve annual fees,
corresponding to an amount of SEK 2,244,363. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company repeatedly has breached
article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and the Rulebook by: 

 -- Not disclosing a correct version of its annual financial report for 2022 in
   time.
 -- Not disclosing insider information about an acquisition as soon as
   possible.
 -- Failing to explain to what extent the acquisition had been consolidated in
   its quarterly financial report, resulting in the report not allowing for a
   complete and correct assessment.
 -- Including incorrect identity of a counterpart in a disclosure about an
   order and failing to disclose a correction as required.
 -- Not disclosing a change of Certified Adviser as required by the Rulebook.
 -- Failing to disclose a market assessment in a way that allowed for a
   complete and correct assessment.

The Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company repeatedly and over a
prolonged period has breached article 17 of MAR and the Rulebook. The
Disciplinary Committee finds the breaches to be serious so that a fine shall be
imposed. Considering the repeated breaches, and that they appear to be the
result of a lack in capacity for providing the market with information, the
Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of twelve annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions
-sanctions 

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
