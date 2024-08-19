Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name and ticker for Artificial Solutions International AB

As from August 20, 2024, Artificial Solutions International AB will change company name to Teneo AI AB. Old Company name: Artificial Solutions International AB ----------------------------------------------------------- New company name: Teneo AI AB ----------------------------------------------------------- Old ticker ASAI ----------------------------------------------------------- New ticker: TENEO ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0018397184 ----------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon +46 (0)8 121 576 90.