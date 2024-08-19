Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMG3 | ISIN: SE0018397184 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JG
Frankfurt
19.08.24
09:21 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,003
+9,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.08.2024 10:58 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name and ticker for Artificial Solutions International AB

As from August 20, 2024, Artificial Solutions International AB will change
company name to Teneo AI AB. 



Old Company name:   Artificial Solutions International AB
-----------------------------------------------------------
New company name:   Teneo AI AB             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Old ticker      ASAI                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
New ticker:     TENEO                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0018397184             
-----------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.