Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Listed on Inc. 5000's 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

This is Centurion's second consecutive year being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Centurion Wealth Management was just named as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America. Inc. 5000 releases its annual list of companies that have shown remarkable growth, and Centurion was named to the list in 2023, and now in 2024.

Inc. 5000 2024

The 2024 rankings are the 43rd edition of the Inc. 5000 list, which highlights America's fastest-growing companies based on three years of revenue growth. To make the list, companies go through a detailed application process, with Inc. carefully reviewing their growth rates and speaking with CEOs to verify the results.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the second year in a row! This achievement is a clear result of our team's hard work and dedication. We also want to thank our clients and partners, whose support has been crucial to our success." - Sterling Neblett CEPA, CFP® | Founding Partner

Since its founding in 2015, Centurion has been dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals. The company focuses on creating strategies for lasting financial independence. Centurion is thrilled to share this news with the community and is excited to see what the future has in store.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, go to inc.com/inc5000.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a trusted firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management for entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women. Their services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. With tailored expertise, they empower clients to achieve financial security and long-term goals.

