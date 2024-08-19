Turkey-based Ankara Solar Energy launched its own brand of walkable PV flooring for residential and commercial projects. Its 30 W and 120 W square panels with anti-slip glass front covers are sold with a supportive pedestal system, and are now available for the European and U. S. markets. Ankara Solar Energy, a Turkish module manufacturer, has launched PV Floor, a line of solar panel products that double as anti-slip glass flooring. It is targeted at residential projects and commercial applications, such as shopping centers, driveways, parking areas, terraces, decks, and pedestrian zones. The ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...