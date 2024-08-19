Adapting to market volatility, Runergy transitioned from its start as a technical services provider to establishing a vertically integrated industrial chain. Tang Jun, President of Runergy, explains how this strategy is good not only for the company, but for the industry as a whole. How has Runergy adapted to solar market volatility and the changing technology landscape? Back in 2013, when the solar industry was going through a slump, Runergy managed to rise up against the odds and come into being. Our journey started with technical services, gradually expanding to leasing production lines and ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...