Kolibri Global Energy (KEI) reported Q224 results that saw double-digit increases across all financial and operating metrics on a y-o-y basis, with production and EBITDA up 37% and 40%, respectively. Sequentially, EBITDA fell 7%, while netback was 5% higher at US$40/bbl. KEI has started drilling three new 1.5-mile lateral wells, slated for completion in early Q4. If successful, these wells could potentially see an up to 1.5x increase in production rates and lead to a change in the field development plan. We have updated our valuation to US$6.9/share as we await more details about the performance of the new wells and KEI's next steps. The potential change in field development strategy is yet to be priced in by the market.

