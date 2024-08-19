Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 12, 2024, and August 16, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.
The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).
The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.
Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average price per
Total daily transaction
August 12, 2024
54,000
297.3013
16,054,270
August 13, 2024
54,000
295.5736
15,960,974
August 14, 2024
54,000
296.1673
15,993,034
August 15, 2024
54,000
297.2350
16,050,690
August 16 2024
54,000
298.1279
16,098,907
Total accumulated during
270,000
296.8810
80,157,875
Total accumulated during
2,376,000
288.5451
685,583,271
All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 16, 2024, to 2,376,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.
The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.
For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
