Die Bonder Equipment Market to Reach $1861.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The semiconductor equipment industry has witnessed a gradual increase in the proportion of packaging and testing equipment, with the continuous advancement of advanced packaging. Die bonding plays a crucial role in the post-process of semiconductor manufacturing.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Die Bonder Equipment Market by Type (Manual die bonder, Semiautomatic Die Bonder and Fully Automatic Die Bonder), Bonding Technique (Epoxy, Eutectic, UV and Other), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the die bonder equipment market was valued at $785.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The die bonding process plays a crucial role in semiconductor chip manufacturing. It involves detaching the chip from the carrier and attaching it to the packaging substrate. The quality and efficiency of die bonding significantly influence the chip's performance and cost. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) requires fast data processing, driving the demand for advanced electronic devices. The shift towards autonomous and electric vehicles in the automotive sector also contributes to the growing market. Countries like India and China, experiencing a surge in smartphone usage to affordable Internet rates, are also playing a significant role in sustaining the market. The ability to navigate semiconductor chip shortages and offer cost-effective solutions, along with prioritizing energy efficiency and maintenance, are key elements for success in this market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $785.2 million Market Size in 2032 $1, 859.8 million CAGR 9.5 % No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Type, Application, Bonding Technique, and Region Drivers Increase in complexity of semiconductor IC designs Rise in trend towards automation in automobiles Growth in demand across consumer electronics Opportunities Growth in need for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging Restraint High ownership cost and capital intensity

The fully automatic die bonder segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the fully automatic die bonder segment held the highest market share in 2023. The semiconductor industry's technological progress and the push for smaller electronic devices make precise and efficient die bonding processes crucial. Fully automated die bonders are a must to keep up with growing production needs for consumer and automotive electronics. Automation not only cuts labor costs and boosts efficiency but also guarantees consistent quality and reliability, vital in fields such as medical devices, aerospace, and automotive. In addition, the intricacy of contemporary chips requires the accuracy provided by fully automated die bonders, effectively minimizing mistakes and minimizing material wastage. These combined factors underscore the increasing significance and need for fully automated die bonders in the field of high-tech manufacturing.

The Epoxy segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on bonding technique, the epoxy segment held the highest market share in 2023. Epoxy adhesives have seen significant improvements in performance owing to advancements in material science. These advancements have resulted in enhanced thermal stability, adhesion, and environmental resistance, making epoxy suitable for a wider range of applications. The growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry, fueled by the increasing prevalence and miniaturization of electronic devices, has created a greater need for reliable bonding techniques such as epoxy adhesives. In sectors such as automotive and aerospace, epoxy bonding has a critical role in achieving high-strength and durability, contributing to weight reduction and fuel efficiency. In addition, the expanding renewable energy sector, particularly in solar and wind energy, has further increased the demand for epoxy adhesives. These adhesives are essential for manufacturing durable solar panels and wind turbine blades.

The consumer electronics segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023. The rise in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables demand cutting-edge manufacturing methods, where die bonders play an important role in ensuring accuracy and dependability during semiconductor component assembly. The shift towards smaller sizes and denser packaging in these compact, feature-packed gadgets underscores the importance of utilizing advanced die bonding machinery. Ongoing progress in semiconductor technology, which includes the creation of high-performance, energy-efficient chips, underscores the necessity for precise and effective bonding procedures facilitated by die bonders. Moreover, the increasing demand for consumer electronics results in larger production quantities, with automated die bonder systems allowing manufacturers to expand their operations while upholding high standards of quality and uniformity.

The North America region maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the region, the North America held the highest market share in 2023, North American companies are leading the way in technological innovation, requires the use of precise and efficient die bonders for next-generation semiconductor devices. To strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, government initiatives and investments including the U.S. chips and science act are being implemented, thereby increasing the requirement for efficient die bonding equipment. Furthermore, the automotive and aerospace industries' growing integration of advanced electronics is fueling the demand for high-precision die bonders. The presence of major semiconductor equipment manufacturers in North America provides easy access to cutting-edge technology and support. A prime example of this escalating demand is Intel's investment of $20 billion in two new semiconductor factories in Arizona, showcasing the demand for advanced die bonding equipment to facilitate large-scale semiconductor production and innovation.

Players: -

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Mycronic

Palomar Technologies

West•Bond, Inc.

MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd.

Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

TRESKY GmbH

Hybond Inc.

Shibuya Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global die bonder equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

