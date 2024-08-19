Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends High-Grade Mineralisation 150 m Down Dip at Rising Sun West

Drills 7.0 metres @ 16.7 g/t Gold
Antimony Significance of Sunday Creek Highlighted
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drill holes SDDSC122 and SDDSC122W1 from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 4).
Highlights:
SDDSC122W1 intersected two high-grade vein sets in a 150 m down-dip step out at Rising Sun below SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq). It included ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 102.0 g/t Au), and three assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 21.4% Sb). Selected highlights include:
2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m, including:
0.2 m @ 119.8 g/t AuEq (98.2 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 588.2 m
7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m, including:
0.3 m @ 58.5 g/t AuEq (54.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 627.9 m
1.2 m @ 37.4 g/t AuEq (36.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 629.6 m
1.3 m @ 58.4 g/t AuEq (43.3 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 632.2 m
SDDSC122 intersected the same two high-grade vein sets and included two assayed intervals of > 25 g/t Au (up to 356.0 g/t Au), and one assayed interval > 5% Sb (11.4% Sb). Selected highlights include:
1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m, including:
0.1 m @ 70.0 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 11.4% Sb) from 612.5 m
0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m
Cumulatively, 128 drill holes for 56,388 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Drillhole SDDSC122W1 contributed one further +100 g/t AuEq x m intercept . The project now contains a total of forty-four (44) >100 g/t AuEq * m and forty-nine (49) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut. Twenty-one drill holes on the project are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes in progress.
Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.9%), valuing its stake at A$236.6 million (C$215.71 million) based on SXG's closing price on August 16, 2024 AEST.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Two more holes and once again Sunday Creek delivers a big 150 m step out between very high-grade intersections. This time with drill hole SDDSC122W1 successfully intersecting two of the most western mineralised vein sets at Rising Sun, including 2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq and 7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq, 120 m to 150 m down-dip below previously reported SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq (230.6 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 413.6 m and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq (500.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 417.4 m.
"Critically, with China's recently announced new export limits for antimony products, these new holes also demonstrate the tenor of antimony mineralisation on the Sunday Creek project with both holes assaying intervals > 5% Sb (up to 21.4% Sb). The January 2024 exploration target, that already reported a significant antimony inventory (Table 1), within only one third to one half of the strike of the main drill area, shows the potentially critical role Sunday Creek is set to play in the western world's future antimony supply chain. A video discussing these implications can be viewed here.
"With five rigs drilling at site, we look forward to more than doubling the metres drilled at Sunday Creek via the 60 km of drilling planned over the next year."
Drill Hole Discussion
Two drill holes (SDDSC122 and 122W1) are reported from the Rising Sun prospect (Figure 1 and 2). Both holes were designed to drill west to east at Rising Sun to extend the down dip extent of the NW-SE oriented veins sets ("rungs"), within and parallel to the dyke/breccia host, at a high angle to mineralised vein sets
SDDSC122 intercepted two vein sets, including 1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m and a new 'linking' structure (0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m), interpreted due its flatter orientation and high angle to the dominant orientation of mineralised vein sets (steeply dipping NW-SE). The hole then deviated too far north of plan away from the hanging wall "rails" of the system and was redrilled as SDDSC122W1, a wedge hole from 537 m downhole.
Highlights from SDDSC122 include:
1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m, including:
0.1 m @ 70.0 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 11.4% Sb) from 612.5 m
4.4 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 626.4 m
0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m
SDDSC122W1 successfully intersected two of the most western mineralised vein sets at Rising Sun, including 2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m and 7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m. These intersections are located 120 m to 150 m down-dip below previously reported SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq (230.6 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 413.6 m and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq (500.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 417.4 m (Figure 2).
Highlights from SDDSC122W1 include:
2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m, including:
0.2 m @ 119.8 g/t AuEq (98.2 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 588.2 m
0.3 m @ 23.1 g/t AuEq (23.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 614.2 m
7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m, including:
0.3 m @ 58.5 g/t AuEq (54.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 627.9 m
1.2 m @ 37.4 g/t AuEq (36.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 629.6 m
1.3 m @ 58.4 g/t AuEq (43.3 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 632.2 m
2.6 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 726.0 m
Pending Results and Update
Twenty-one holes (SDDSC123-128, 130-137, 050W1, 050W2) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC129, 138-140, 092W1) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
Exploration Target
On January 23, 2024, SXG announced the maiden gold and antimony Exploration Target at its flagship 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia. The Exploration Target ranges reported are shown in Table 1. Notably, the Exploration Target was constrained to the current drill footprint at Apollo and Rising Sun as they contain sufficient drilling to determine continuity and infer grade ranges. This represents approximately one third to one half the strike of the main drill area and significant potential exists to increase the size of the exploration target with high grade drill results drilled for up to 450 m beyond the Exploration Target area. Drilling since January has significantly expanded the footprint of mineralisation beyond the bounds of the exploration target area.
Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo and Rising Sun at the Sunday Creek Project
Range
Tonnes (Mt)
AuEq g/t*
Au g/t
Sb %
Au Eq (Moz)
Au (Moz)
Sb (kt)
Lower Case
4.4
7.2
5.3
1.2
1.0
0.74
53.5
Upper Case
5.1
9.7
7.8
1.2
1.6
1.28
62.8
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX: NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC122, 122W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC122, 122W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1
Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC116
682.6
Rising Sun
331465
5867865
333.3
272.5
-41.5
SDDSC117
1101
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.5
70.5
-64.5
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
889.89
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
969.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
953.4
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
SDDSC126
941.4
Rising Sun
330815
5867599
295.7
321.6
-54
SDDSC122W1
1007.8
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
276.5
72
-61.4
SDDSC050W1
797.1
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC127
483.2
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.9
271.3
-43.3
SDDSC128
745.1
Apollo
331465
5867867
333.1
272.6
-43.3
SDDSC129
In progress plan 1050 m
Rising Sun
330388
5867860
276.5
77.3
-57.3
SDDSC092W1
In progress plan 757 m
Rising Sun
330537.2
5867882.6
295.5
82.2
-61.1
SDDSC130
614
Golden Dyke
330777
5867891
295.9
255
-42
SDDSC050W2
789.4
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC131
179.6
Christina
330081
5867609
273.1
284
-47
SDDSC132
740.7
Golden Dyke
330776.9
5867890.5
295.9
261.5
-50
SDDSC133
347.2
Apollo East
331380
5867740
335
8
-42
SDDSC134
230.9
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
302.5
-61.5
SDDSC135
182.4
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
342.5
-51
SDDSC136
349
Apollo East
331380
5867740
335
329
-41
SDDSC137
299.7
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273
40
-62
SDDSC138
In progress plan 530 m
Golden Dyke
330776.9
5867890.5
296
250
-36
SDDSC139
In progress plan 450 m
Apollo East
331465.4
5867865.1
333.2
267
-37.4
SDDSC140
In progress plan 350 m
Christina
330080.9
5867609.3
273.1
8.9
-70.2
