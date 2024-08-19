BPGbio joins leading mitochondrial researchers at EBEC 2024, sponsoring student fellowships and presenting groundbreaking advancements in AI-powered drug development

BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered, clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced its sponsorship and participation in the European Bioenergetics Conference (EBEC) 2024. The conference, taking place August 26-31, 2024, in Innsbruck, Austria, is the premier gathering for mitochondrial and bioenergetic translational researchers worldwide.

BPGbio team plans to present the success of its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, NAi, in advancing its mitochondrial-biology focused clinical compound BPM31510, currently in active phase 2 trials in aggressive cancers, and exploring phase 3 trials for Primary CoQ10 Deficiency and Primary Mitochondrial Disease.

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation in science, particularly in mitochondrial medicine, BPGbio is sponsoring a registration fellowship for three outstanding graduate students at the conference.

"As a key player in the mitochondrial medicine space, BPGbio is honored and excited to be part of the EBEC conference to share with fellow researchers and industry peers the progress we've made in advancing our insights in mitochondrial biology that have led to our BPM 31510 franchise," said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. "I'd like to extend my congratulations to the remarkable students who have won BPGbio award sponsorship at this event with their outstanding research. We look forward to seeing their contributions to the field helping to address the unmet need for treatments to diseases that are mitochondrially based."

BPGbio Presentation

On August 27th, 2024 at 2:40 p.m., BPGbio will host a 20-minute presentation entitled, "The 6 B's of CoQ10 Therapeutic Development: BPM31510, Bioenergetics, Biophysics, Bench, Bedside, and Back Again," featuring BPGbio executives Niven Narain, Ph.D.; Michael A. Kiebish, Ph.D., VP of Platform and Translational Sciences; and Vijay Modur, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer. The BPGbio team will discuss the biochemical, biophysical, and translational clinical effects of BPM31510 on oncology and metabolic diseases, showcasing BPGbio's pioneering advancements and the impactful role of AI in drug development. Also, BPGbio will be presenting the student registration fellowship awards to the recipients on August 30th during the meeting.

Student Award Sponsorship

BPGbio is sponsoring full registration for the conference for the following students based on their exceptional abstracts:

Federica Boscolo Nata , University of Padua, IT

, University of Padua, IT Carmen Morales Vidal , Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research, ES

, Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research, ES Tijn van der Velden, Leiden University, NL

BPM31510 for Mitochondrial Diseases

Derived by the NAi Interrogative Platform, BPM31510(IV) is a novel, highly bioavailable, CoQ10 metabolic approach to therapy. In clinical trials, BPM31510 has demonstrated the benefit of increasing levels of CoQ10 in cancer cells, restoring the normal process of energy generation in the mitochondria leading to tumor cell death. This revolutionary lipid conjugate molecule addresses CoQ10 bioavailability issues in many mitochondrial diseases by restoring CoQ10 levels to overcome the effect of mutations in genes that lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. This restoration of energy generation can minimize tissue damage from toxic metabolites and preserve function in organs, such as the brain and heart.

About BPGbio Inc.

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819587079/en/

Contacts:

media@bpgbio.com