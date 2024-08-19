The government of Gibraltar has started accepting bids to design, install, operate, and maintain a solar panel array at Gibraltar International Airport. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20. The government of Gibraltar has kicked off a tender for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a solar panel installation at Gibraltar International Airport. The array will be located on the airport's south east apron. The power will be sold to the Gibraltar Electricity Authority through a power purchase agreement. The government said on its website that the contract will be given to ...

