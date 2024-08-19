WillCo Tech: General Dynamics Land Systems Selects WillCoTech's CyberSTAR to Implement Cyber Workforce Qualifications Program

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / WillCoTech, a leading provider of solutions for cyber and technology workforce management, announced today that it has been awarded a significant contract by General Dynamics Land Systems, a global leader in the design, development, production, support and sustainment of tracked and wheeled military equipment. This contract will enable the implementation of WillCoTech's CyberSTAR Cyber Workforce Management system to support General Dynamics Land Systems' compliance with the Cyber Workforce Qualifications outlined in DODM 8140.03. This award further solidifies CyberSTAR's leadership in the federal market for cyber workforce automation and management.

Federal contractors face an impending DFARS update that will mandate cyber workforce compliance under the Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) and the 8140.03 regulation set. The program, defined by the DoD CIO's Workforce Innovation Directorate, outlines the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities for critical work roles within the Department of Defense (DoD). The CyberSTAR platform will support the onboarding and management of thousands of military, civilian, and contract workers into the Defense Cyber Workforce Qualifications Program.

Key Deliverables:

Implementing the Cyber Workforce Qualifications program as per DoD CIO's 8140.03 manual.

Management and analysis of cyber and technical workforce information to support organizational talent management decisions.

Optimizing and upgrading cyber/IT roles for contract revenue growth through upskilling to higher-earning positions.

Protecting critical government data using software on the FEDRAMP-authorized infrastructure.

"This award demonstrates our commitment to serving the Defense Industrial Base by helping them comply with DoD Cyber Workforce regulations even before the 8140.03 requirements become more broadly applied in DoD contracts," said Marling Engle, CEO of WillCoTech. "While the needs of the DIB differ slightly from those of DoD agencies, we have developed specific features within CyberSTAR to address these differences because the DIB is a vital element of our nation's cybersecurity posture."

Impact and Significance: This contract award reinforces WillCoTech's position as a key provider of advanced cyber workforce management solutions and highlights CyberSTAR's strategic importance in supporting national security objectives. By streamlining cyber workforce qualifications management and planning, WillCoTech is contributing to enhancing the U.S. defense sector's operational efficiency and cybersecurity readiness.

About WillCoTech: WillCoTech specializes in solutions that help DoD agencies and government contractors meet and maintain the necessary qualifications for cyber and technology work roles. For more information about WillCoTech and its team, please visit www.willcotech.com.

