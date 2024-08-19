abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Details of Upcoming 1-For-6 Reverse Stock Split

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:FAX) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that the Fund's Board of Directors approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of the Fund's common stock.

The Fund anticipates completing a 1-for-6 reverse stock split prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on September 9, 2024, for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2024. Trading in shares of the Fund's common stock on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin at the open of trading on the NYSE on September 9, 2024. Shares of the Fund's common stock will continue trading on the NYSE American under its existing ticker symbol (NYSE American: FAX) but will be assigned the new CUSIP number below.

Ticker Fund Name Old CUSIP New CUSIP FAX abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. 003009107 003009867

As a result of the reverse stock split, every six shares of the Fund's outstanding common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. A reverse stock split will decrease the number of the Fund's shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share of common stock by a proportional amount. While the number of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock will decline, neither the Fund's portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders' investments in the Fund will be affected as a result of the reverse stock split. After the reverse stock split, common stockholders' accounts will reflect proportionally fewer shares of common stock with a higher net asset value per share of common stock and each common stockholder will hold the same percentage of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock as such stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, subject to adjustments for fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split (discussed below).

The Fund's current monthly distribution of $0.0275 per share reflects the Fund's distribution policy to provide stockholders with a relatively stable cash flow per share out of current income, supplemented by realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital, which is a non-taxable return of capital. In connection with the reverse stock split, the Fund's fixed monthly distribution will be adjusted from $0.0275 per share to $0.165 per share, beginning with the first distribution to be declared following the effective date of the reverse stock split. Such adjustment to the Fund's fixed monthly distribution will result in no change in monthly cash flow to stockholders or the distribution on net asset value following the reverse stock split.

The Board of Directors and abrdn believe that increasing the market price per share of the Fund's common stock through the reverse stock split may broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the Fund's common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the Fund's common stock. This would have the effect of reducing the per share transaction costs associated with buying or selling shares of the Fund's common stock in the secondary market.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Fractional shares that may result from the reverse stock split will be aggregated and sold on the NYSE by the Fund's transfer agent and the proceeds will be distributed pro rata among stockholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse stock split. The pro rata cash payment received by stockholders will be net of any customary fees and expenses in proportion to their allocable share of the total proceeds of the sales. Stockholders will be receiving additional information regarding the reverse stock split from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Fund's transfer agent.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

abrdnfax.com

