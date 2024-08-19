Compassion Center and CIFR Launch Official Investigation Into Oregon's Housing Crisis - Your Voice and Support Are Crucial

Join the fight against Oregon's housing crisis. The Compassion Center and CIFR have launched www.OregonHousingCrisis.org to expose predatory property managers and protect vulnerable communities. Share your story or support our advocacy fund to help create fair and ethical housing practices in Oregon.

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Oregon is facing an unprecedented housing crisis, with homelessness reaching record levels. The Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) are taking action and launching a comprehensive investigation into predatory property management practices that are pushing vulnerable Oregonians into poverty and homelessness. We need your help to uncover and stop these unethical practices.









Introducing: www.OregonHousingCrisis.org | A Community Resource and Call to Action

To support this vital investigation, we have launched www.OregonHousingCrisis.org, an online platform where affected individuals and families can share their stories, report predatory practices, and access resources. Your voice is essential in shining a light on the unethical actions of property managers and landlords who are exploiting disadvantaged populations.

How You Can Help: Share Your Experience or Support with Your Dollars

We urge residents of Marion County and surrounding areas to come forward and share their experiences with property managers, whether positive or negative, it all matters. If you've encountered issues such as excessive fees, unlawful evictions, or deceptive practices, your unique story can make all the difference. All submissions will be kept 100% confidential unless you choose to speak publicly, and you can opt to share your experience directly with legislative committees or on camera.

In addition to sharing your voice, you can support our efforts by donating to the Compassion Center's advocacy fund. This fund is dedicated to defending, protecting and pursuing renters' rights on behalf of underserved communities in Oregon. Donations will help us continue this critical work and ensure that those who exploit our most vulnerable citizens are held accountable.

Join Us in Creating Change

The housing crisis in Oregon is a complex issue, but together we can bring about change. CIFR plans to use the information gathered from your reports to collaborate with local governments and state agencies to develop and implement policies, laws, and rules that protect renters and eliminate exploitative practices. If you have the extra time, consider volunteering, email: cifr@compassion-center.org for more information.

How to Report or Donate:

Report: Visit www.OregonHousingCrisis.org to submit your experience. Please include as much detail as possible, including the name of the property manager or company, the nature of your experience, and any supporting documentation.

Donate: Contributions to the advocacy fund can be made through www.OregonHousingCrisis.org, helping us fight for renters' rights and ensure fair housing practices.

Let's Work Together for a Safer and More Transparent Rental Market in Oregon

"We need the community's help to bring these predatory practices to light," said James "J.B." Creel, Chief Research Administrator, and Lobbyist, at CIFR. "Your stories and support are invaluable in helping us protect renters and ensure ethical management practices."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact Information

Sophaur One

Director of Communications

sophaur.one@compassion-center.org

844-842-2667 Ext 1

