Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) ("Gold Digger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, accessible at www.gdigresources.com. The website has been designed with investors and shareholders in mind, offering comprehensive information on our projects, board of directors, and management team. The site also features an investor center, where users can find press releases, stock information, a media gallery, and our corporate presentation. Please stay tuned for further updates on our Company, which will be regularly posted on the website.

Gold Digger remains committed to finalizing the acquisition of Premium Uranium, as outlined in our press release dated July 24, 2024. For more details on the acquisition and the UA92 Project, please refer to the Company's news releases from July 24, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is currently the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

