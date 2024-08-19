KRAFTON and Xsolla Collaborate to Deliver an Unforgettable Gaming Experience with Live Demonstrations, Media Events, and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce its collaboration with KRAFTON Inc. to support Dark and Darker Mobile (DNDM) at Gamescom 2024. This partnership underscores Xsolla's dedication to providing innovative solutions and to provide access to empower mobile game developers and publishers to reach global audiences.

"At Xsolla, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with industry leaders like KRAFTON to bring exciting new experiences to gamers and the global community," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Gamescom 2024 is the perfect platform to provide unique access and opportunities to showcase Dark and Darker Mobile powered by Xsolla's Web Shop and Xsolla Mall to the international community in attendance and online."

Xsolla will showcase Dark and Darker Mobile through multiple activations across Cologne during Gamescom. Industry professionals and media representatives are invited to connect with KRAFTON and Xsolla to learn more about the partnership.

"We are excited to collaborate with Xsolla to bring Dark and Darker Mobile to a global audience at Gamescom 2024," said Joonseok Ahn, Executive Producer of Dark and Darker Mobile at KRAFTON. "This partnership allows us to leverage Xsolla's expertise and reach to ensure our game resonates with players worldwide. We're also thrilled to announce that Dark and Darker Mobile will soon be available on Xsolla Mall, making it even more accessible to our growing community of players."

Attendees can visit KRAFTON at their booth (Hall 7 B021 C020, B031 C030), where players can watch live demonstrations and experience playing Dark and Darker Mobile firsthand.

This collaboration with KRAFTON serves as a launchpad for future partnerships. Both companies are eager to explore additional opportunities to support upcoming games in KRAFTON's portfolio.

For more information or to book meetings with Xsolla at the Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom 2024, visit xsolla.events/gamescom24.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games and Flyway Games. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, Defense Derby and TERA. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

