Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - On August 16, hosted by Center for International Cultural Communication, China International Communications Group, the Launch Ceremony of Chinese Tea Global Communication Program: "Tea for a Harmonious World" was held in Beijing, China. Themed "Preserving and Promoting Tea Culture, Sharing and Learning for Global Good," the event launched the Chinese Tea Global Communication Proposal. The goal is to comprehensively enhance the effectiveness of international communication of tea culture, substantially enhance the global brand value of Chinese tea, and highlight it as a key cultural symbol of China.

Guests emphasized that tea, a globally influential healthy beverage, transcends history and borders, building bridges for trade and cultural exchanges. It promotes mutual learning and win-win cooperation among different civilizations. This event provided valuable discussions on promoting the high-quality development of the tea industry and continuously enriching the cultural connotations of tea. It also explored new opportunities to unite industry forces. Moving forward, the hope is to gather resources from within and outside the tea industry to a greater extent, establish long-term mechanisms, support the internationalization of the tea industry, enhance tea brands, and advance tea culture exchanges between China and other countries. It is believed that this event will provide an important opportunity and platform to further consolidate international consensus, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of the tea industry.

At the event, Forbes China announced the results of the 2024 Forbes China Tea Industry Selection in four categories: 23 teas, including Anhua Dark Tea, Anxi Tieguanyin Tea, Fuliang Tea, Jietan Tea, and Keemun Black Tea, were selected as "Regional Public Brands of the Year." Fifteen companies, including BAMA TEA, Beijing Zhang Yi Yuan Tea Co., Ltd., Fujian Pinpinxiang Tea Industry Co., Ltd., HUNAN TEA GROUP COMPANY LIMITED, Empereur Tea Co., Ltd., Liumiao White Tea Co., Ltd., Menghai Chen Sheng Tea Co., Ltd., SICHUAN TEA GROUP, Sichuan Emei-shan Zhuyeqing Tea Co., Ltd., Tenfu Group Co., Ltd., TAETEA GROUP, and China Tea Co., Ltd., were named "Enterprises of the Year."

In addition, six companies, including Anhui Qimen Black Tea Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Fujian White Master Tea Co., Ltd., Fujian Ruiquan Tea Industry Co., Ltd., Riantea Ltd., and Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha (Group) Co., Ltd., were selected as "High-Potential Enterprises of the Year." Products such as State Guest Tea (Empereur Tea Co., Ltd.), Jin Guan Tuo Cha [Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha (Group) Co., Ltd.], Your Lipstick (Anhui Qimen Black Tea Industrial Group Co., Ltd.), Anxi Tieguanyin · Saizhenzhu (BAMA TEA), Shine White (Fujian Pinpinxiang Tea Industry Co., Ltd.), and Zhuyeqing Tea (Sichuan Emei-shan Zhuyeqing Tea Co., Ltd.) were named "Influential Products of the Year."

During the event, speeches were delivered by leaders and guests, including Du Zhanyuan, President of China International Communications Group (CICG), Liu Zhonghua, Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Long Zhuangwei, Vice Chairman of of the Committee for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Guang Defu, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of China to FAO, Poornima Gunasekera, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in China, Zhang Zhongcan, Vice President of China International Tea Culture Institute, and Xu Shaogang, Academic Dean of the Academy of Chinese Culture. Over 300 people attended the event, including renowned cultural scholar Yu Dan, famous performing artist Zhu Shimao, M. Elmoussaoui Moulayzaine, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in China, Khawla Alaleeli, Media Specialist of the Media Affairs and Public Diplomacy Office at the UAE Embassy in China, leaders from various regional tea brands in China, executives of tea enterprises, and domestic and international media reporters stationed in China.

