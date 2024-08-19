Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14213 | ISIN: CNE100002359 | Ticker-Symbol: CIM
Frankfurt
19.08.24
08:05 Uhr
0,895 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9300,99014:56
0,9350,98514:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CICC
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD0,8950,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.