LSEB Creative Corp. Announces Corporate Update

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company") is excited to share a series of key developments across its operations. These updates reflect the Company's continued commitment to growth and innovation within the fashion sector.

Lauren Bentley Swimwear to Partner with Muskoka Fashion Week

The Company is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear (LBS), has been selected to participate in Muskoka Fashion Week. This exclusive event will take place on Wednesday, August 21st, 2024, on a private island in Lake Joseph, Ontario. LBS will be featured in a series of high-profile fashion shows and events, showcasing its commitment to sophisticated design and craftsmanship.

"Our partnership with Muskoka Fashion Week is a tremendous opportunity for us to further expand our brand's presence in Canada." said Lauren Bentley, the Company's CEO. "We look forward to sharing our collection with an audience that values elegance and craftsmanship."

Progress on the Second Collection

LSEB Creative Corp. is pleased to report that Lauren Bentley Swimwear has successfully completed the sampling process for its upcoming women's collection. This critical phase involved numerous rounds of sample reviews to perfect the style, construction, and fit of every garment. Our design team worked closely with the factory to ensure the final samples met our vision and commitment to quality.

Now that this stage has been completed with satisfaction, the Company is moving forward with production logistics. This marks an exciting milestone as we prepare to bring this new collection to market. As previously communicated, this collection seamlessly transitions from the elevated basics that defined our inaugural release and will be an extension of the brand's signature aesthetic.

Exploring Strategic Acquisitions

In line with our growth strategy, LSEB Creative Corp. is actively exploring potential acquisitions in both horizontal and vertical industries. These potential acquisitions are intended to enhance the Company's market positioning, expand its portfolio, and create synergies that will contribute to long-term growth. Management remains focused on identifying opportunities that align with the Company's core values and strategic vision.

LSEB Creative Corp. continues to execute on its vision of crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company is committed to delivering exceptional value to shareholders through strategic initiatives and innovation. The Global Swimwear Market was valued at US $20.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US $30.8 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The swimwear market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by evolving consumer preferences and emerging industry trends, and LSEB Creative is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market and establish a strong presence.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, LSEB Creative Corp. continues to redefine the boundaries of style and luxury.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

