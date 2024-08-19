Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $400,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday two grants in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for the 2024-25 academic year: a $200,000 grant to Texas Southern University (TSU) and a $200,000 grant to Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). The donations are part of the Foundation's long-running mission to promote education and opportunity in the communities where Baker Hughes employees live and work. The grants will help provide financial support for a wide variety of STEM programs, student development, professional certifications and career readiness.

Since 2021, the Baker Hughes Foundation has contributed over $1 million to various HBCUs due to their historic ties to Baker Hughes and its employees, and the universities' strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering, business and legal fields.

"We are proud to continue to support the HBCUs providing future generations with the keys to success will help drive innovation and build a diverse workforce for the future," said Deanna Jones, Baker Hughes' executive vice president of People, Communications and Transformation and president of the Baker Hughes Foundation. "Together, we will be able to take energy forward."

The grant to TSU will support various curriculum development, leadership training, and career service initiatives for students enrolled in the Jesse H. Jones School of Business and the College of Sciences, Engineering and Technology. The grant will also provide access to assessments and soft skill trainings, strengthen diverse student recruitment and placement into high demand career pathways, support the learning around ESG literacy, and expand access to professional conferences and professional pathways. TSU is one of the nation's largest HBCUs, with over 120 degree programs.

The grant to PVAMU will primarily support summer bridge programs, hardship scholarships, and leadership and tutoring programs for engineering and business students. Summer bridge programs are designed to ease the transition to college and support postsecondary success by providing students with the academic skills and social resources needed to succeed in a college environment. With funds from the Baker Hughes Foundation, PVAMU will allow students to develop skills as financial analysts and portfolio managers. PVAMU is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in Texas and a Carnegie-classified high-research activity university that offers academic programs through its 10 colleges and schools.

"Texas Southern University is grateful to the Baker Hughes Foundation for its investment into our students," said TSU President J. W. Crawford III. "Student achievement is at the center of everything we do at the university. The skills our students will hone, as a result of this support, are skills that employers use to identify potential employees who have the potential to be dynamic contributors to their respective organizations. We look forward to the impact this gift will have on our students and their academic achievement, as well as their future professional endeavors."

"Baker Hughes is a long-standing partner and supporter of PVAMU, and we are proud to continue the work of educating brilliant minds and preparing the thousands of students with the necessary skills for college readiness that this collaboration will yield," said PVAMU Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Sarina R. Willis.

The grants align with Baker Hughes' strategy of building the energy workforce of the future and promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 30 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

