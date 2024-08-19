Anzeige
Montag, 19.08.2024
Geheimtipp bietet riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial dank Ost-West-Konflikt
Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced the Company's planned participation at the following investor conferences:

Summer 2024 Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, August 20
Format: Virtual presentation at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 1x1 meetings with investors registered to attend - Register Here

Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 21
Format: Virtual presentation at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time with interactive online format for registered attendees - Register Here
Webcast: Live and archived video broadcast

For those unable to listen to the live video webcast, an archived replay will be made available on the investor relations page of Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com as well as at www.emerginggrowth.com after the event concludes.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
